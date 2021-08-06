Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GVDBF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

GVDBF remained flat at $$4,850.00 on Friday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $3,724.04 and a 12 month high of $4,850.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,591.39.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

