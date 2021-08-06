Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GVDBF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

GVDBF remained flat at $$4,850.00 on Friday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $3,724.04 and a 12 month high of $4,850.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,591.39.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

