GigInternational1 (NASDAQ:GIWWU) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 36,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 108,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigInternational1 stock. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

