Gifto Trading 18.6% Higher This Week (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $28.72 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00056833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.63 or 0.00903983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00097955 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00043027 BTC.

Gifto Profile

GTO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.