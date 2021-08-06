Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GEI. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.73.

Shares of GEI opened at C$22.63 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.08.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.2010674 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

