Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.47 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.470 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.38. 533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.90. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

