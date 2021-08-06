George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Increased to C$134.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$134.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins increased their price objective on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$138.40.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$131.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$91.95 and a 52 week high of C$134.41.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78. As a group, research analysts predict that George Weston will post 8.3099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total value of C$4,366,298.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,175,694.17. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,251,068.70. Insiders have sold 42,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,520 over the last 90 days.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

