GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

NYSE GPRK opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.94 million. Research analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.