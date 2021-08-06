Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,486 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Crown Crafts worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crown Crafts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 8.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Crafts in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 44.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 416,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 116,184 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWS opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.63. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 17.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

