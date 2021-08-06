Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.56. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 20,571 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,288 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,827,000. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,585,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,916,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,127,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after buying an additional 746,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94.

About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.