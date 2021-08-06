General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GE stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,354. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.67. General Electric has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.80.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

