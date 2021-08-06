Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after buying an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.85. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

