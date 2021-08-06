Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,691 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HUYA were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUYA opened at $11.50 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

