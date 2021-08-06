Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV opened at $105.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.25. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

