Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE BFAM opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,429.40 and a beta of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.77.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.