Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $186.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LCI shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

