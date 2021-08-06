Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,849,000.

Shares of BATS PBSM opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $27.64.

