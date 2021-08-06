Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 604,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after buying an additional 307,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,643,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 966,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after buying an additional 181,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

