Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $163.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $164.06.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,540 shares of company stock worth $34,238,450. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.