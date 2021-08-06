Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

GLPI stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.