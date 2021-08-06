Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,610,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180,294 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $74,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 813,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 169,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 221,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

GLPI traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,962. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

