FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Lifted by Analyst

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 786,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

