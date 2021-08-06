FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Perion Network Ltd. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perion Network in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 2,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,034. The company has a market cap of $651.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $15,897,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

