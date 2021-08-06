FY2022 Earnings Estimate for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Issued By KeyCorp

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

DD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.81. 16,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,867,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $206,724,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,194,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,908,000 after purchasing an additional 103,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,717,000 after buying an additional 60,777 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

