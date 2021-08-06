FY2021 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Boosted by Analyst

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for JELD-WEN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

NYSE:JELD opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $23,573,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,745,000 after purchasing an additional 412,480 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

