FY2021 EPS Estimates for Griffon Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Griffon in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Griffon’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of GFF opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08. Griffon has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Griffon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Griffon by 12.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Griffon by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Griffon by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 91,299 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Griffon by 128.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

