FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Lowered by Analyst

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Boise Cascade in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will earn $12.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.90. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after buying an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 17.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after buying an additional 74,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

