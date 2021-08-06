FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Issued By Truist Securiti

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $13.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.56.

WLTW stock opened at $217.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,347,000 after purchasing an additional 869,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,805,000 after purchasing an additional 649,098 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,109,000 after purchasing an additional 559,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $117,530,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.