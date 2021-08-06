FY2021 Earnings Forecast for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Issued By KeyCorp

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,301,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.