FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) PT Raised to $21.00

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $19.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $267.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth about $1,576,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 854,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

