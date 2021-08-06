Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.91 million.Funko also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.060-$1.190 EPS.
FNKO stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.12. 1,235,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Funko will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $559,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
