Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.91 million.Funko also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.060-$1.190 EPS.

FNKO stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.12. 1,235,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Funko will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson raised Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Funko from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $559,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

