FunFair (FUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $484.85 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00057996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00898437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00098669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00042442 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

