Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 59,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70.

About Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

