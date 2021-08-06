Fundamental Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR)

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Eight Capital started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics
