Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €58.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FPE. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.75 ($55.00).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FPE opened at €33.95 ($39.94) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.57.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.