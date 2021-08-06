Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €58.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FPE. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.75 ($55.00).

FPE opened at €33.95 ($39.94) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.57.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

