frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

frontdoor stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in frontdoor by 193.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

