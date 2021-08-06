Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Truist Securities

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.79.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -326.38 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,264,970.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,443 shares of company stock worth $4,842,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after purchasing an additional 169,639 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

