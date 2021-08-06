Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FSNUY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5164 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.57%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

