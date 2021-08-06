Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €75.00 by Nord/LB

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FME. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.09 ($82.46).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €67.34 ($79.22) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €77.10 ($90.71). The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

