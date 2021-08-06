Fredi Nisan Sells 20,062 Shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Stock

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) CEO Fredi Nisan sold 20,062 shares of GreenBox POS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $14,043.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GBOX opened at $10.50 on Friday. GreenBox POS has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.71.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 145.10% and a negative net margin of 100.06%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBOX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

