Frasers Group’s (FRAS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON FRAS traded down GBX 26.50 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 587 ($7.67). 863,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,110. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 592.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.27. Frasers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 631 ($8.24).

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

