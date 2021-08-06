Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $612.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05. Frank’s International has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter worth $6,337,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Frank’s International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,765,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 761.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 439,626 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

