Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

