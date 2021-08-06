Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.06% of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 3,967.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BUYZ opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07. Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

