Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 62,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,037. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $535.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at $2,924,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

