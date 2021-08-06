Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.47 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $4.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.23. The stock had a trading volume of 213,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,186. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $166.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.13.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

