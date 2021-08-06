Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.47 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $4.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.23. The stock had a trading volume of 213,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,186. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $166.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.13.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
