Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $159.23 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.13.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.