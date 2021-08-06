Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

FOX has raised its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 23,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

FOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.