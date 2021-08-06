FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $92.85 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 26.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

