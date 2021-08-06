Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) CEO John R. Buran Acquires 1,500 Shares

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FFIC opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $696.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.