FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Morgan Stanley

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.64.

NYSE FLT traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.27. 5,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.86. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

